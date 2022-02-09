Miller to run in new 122nd Assembly District

Assemblyman Brian Miller, a Sauquoit Republican who currently represents the 101st Assembly District, announced Wednesday he will run in the newly formed 122nd.
"I am very pleased to announce that I will be running for the newly drawn 122nd Assembly District, which comprises parts of Oneida, Herkimer, Madison and Otsego counties," Miller said in a media release. "I have truly enjoyed representing the vast 101st Assembly District for the past five years. The many friendships we have forged along the way have proven to be invaluable. It is my belief that representing this district has helped me become a more effective legislator and has given me a better understanding of issues that my constituents face every day."
Miller said he has "set aside partisan politics and continue to be a strong voice for New York's residents." He cited supporting small businesses, creating local jobs and "tirelessly advocating for our upstate communities" among his accomplishments. He also said, "I continue my fight to protect jobs in the agriculture industry and move New York's infrastructure forward into the 21st century."
Depending on what other candidates emerge, Miller's announcement could set up a race against Oneonta Democrat Dan Buttermann, who announced his candidacy in the district earlier this week.
"It will be my honor to continue to serve in the New York State Assembly and be a 'common sense' voice in Albany," Miller said. "I look forward to carrying on my work in the 122nd Assembly District. I take pride in the fact that I know my constituents as well as they know me. Please know that my door is always open."
