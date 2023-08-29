Authorities recovered the body of Dr. Chandra Prakash Joshi last week in Middlefield along the Natty Bumppo’s Cave trail, three days after he apparently fell from a cliff area and died from his injuries.
Joshi, 61, of Cooperstown, was a senior physicist at Bassett Cancer Institute.
“Our Bassett family is heartbroken,” Bassett Healthcare Network spokesperson Gabrielle Argo said in a statement. “Our hearts and thoughts are with Dr. Joshi’s loved ones and close colleagues at this difficult time.”
She added that Bassett is providing supportive services for employees and is cooperating with investigating authorities.
While in India, Joshi earned a diploma in radiological physics from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre at Bombay University, a master of science degree in physics from Garhwal University in Srinagar, Uttarakhand and a Ph.D. in physics from Pune University, according to the Bassett website.
He also served a fellowship at the Canadian College of Physicists in Medicine. He held certifications from the American Board of Medical Physics and Canadian College of Physicists in Medicine.
Otsego County Sheriff Richard Devlin said Wednesday that one of Joshi’s coworkers called 911 at 10:15 a.m. Aug. 23 and said that Joshi hadn’t show up for work.
The caller added that the last time Joshi spoke to someone, he had told them he was going hiking, so the caller was in the woods looking for him.
The sheriff’s office dispatched patrols in cooperation with Cooperstown Village Police and state Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers.
According to a news release from the DEC, Joshi’s coworkers advised the officers that his car had been in the parking lot since Aug. 20, and that he was hiking the Natty Bumppo’s Cave trail.
Authorities searched the trail to the caves and continued to the bottom of the cliffs. A deputy called the subject’s cell phone and heard it ringing.
At noon, Forest Ranger Alexander Cooley spotted a blue object in the woods, which turned out to be Joshi.
Devlin said that deputies found Joshi in a remote rugged area of the hiking trail.
Otsego County Coroner Michael Fox Jr. performed an autopsy. Devlin said the cause of death was accidental.
Natty Bumppo’s Cave is a rock formation located in a wooded area on the eastern side of Otsego Lake in Middlefield, accessible by a trail that begins off county Route 31 near the Cooperstown line.
“There are areas where it’s treacherous,” Devlin said about the trail. “It’s a sad situation.”
He said that accidental deaths while hiking don’t happen often in Otsego County. Due to the high number of tourists in the area, more often it’s lost hikers who call 911 to be guided out of the area.
Neither Cooperstown nor Middlefield publicly maintains the trail.
The trail is on land owned by the Clark Foundation, according to county and town of Middlefield land records.
Clark Foundation President Jane Clark said Wednesday that the land has been open for anybody to use for outdoor activities like hiking, picnicking and cross country skiing for at least 80 years.
There are miles of trails on the property and have been for years, Clark said, made by the people who use the land to walk and hike on.
As for Natty Bumppo’s Cave, “the locals have known where it is for a very long time,” she said, adding that there’s never been a death on the property until now.
“It’s a very upsetting thing to have happened,” she said.
