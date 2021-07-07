A 92-year-old man reported missing from his Unadilla residence Monday was found alive Tuesday afternoon.
The man reportedly left his residence on Sheep Pen Road around 6:30 p.m. and did not return home, according to a media release. Trooper Darrell Dening and his K9 partner, Kin, tracked the man and located him about a mile and a half from his residence shortly after 4 p.m. The man had fallen down a hill and was unable to make it back.
New York State Police were called at around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday and were assisted in their search by New York state Forest Rangers, the Unadilla Fire Department and neighbors.
The man was evaluated on scene and transported by Sidney EMS to AO Fox Hospital for further treatment.
