U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-Red Hook, on Tuesday announced he has been selected to serve on the House Committee on Agriculture and the House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure for the 118th Congress.
Molinaro represents New York’s 19th Congressional District, which includes Broome, Chenango, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Greene, Sullivan, Tioga, and Tompkins counties as well as part of Otsego County and Ulster County.
The Agriculture Committee has jurisdiction over issues related to agriculture and conducts oversight over the Department of Agriculture. This year, the committee will write the 2023 Farm Bill, which will determine policy and funding levels for the next five to ten years on agriculture and food assistance programs such the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
The Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure has jurisdiction over aviation, maritime transportation, highways, bridges, mass transit, and railroads as well as aspects of clean water management, wastewater management, and flood damage reduction.
"I am proud to serve on the House Committee on Agriculture and the House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure," Molinaro said in a media release. "These assignments allow me to work on issues that matter to our community, and importantly, give Upstate New York a seat at the table as Congress deliberates over the next Farm Bill and the rollout of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. I am excited to get to work."
