Ahead of Memorial Day, U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-Red Hook, spoke on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives to honor the life of Chief Warrant Officer Christopher Eramo, an Army Officer from Oneonta who died in a helicopter crash in Alaska last month, according to a media release from Molinaro's office.
Molinaro said:
"Mr. Speaker, I rise today to honor the life of Chief Warrant Officer Christopher Eramo, an Army Officer from Oneonta who tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash in Alaska last month.
"Chief Eramo exemplified the bravery and selflessness that is required of our men and women in uniform. He knew the dangers that came with his service and he dedicated his life to protecting our country and defending our freedoms.
"As we mourn the passing of Chief Eramo, we also recognize the sacrifices that all of our service members make on a daily basis."
