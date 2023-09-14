U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-NY-19, announced Thursday, Sept. 14, the introduction of the Peer Learning for Agriculture Conservation Education (PLACE) Act.
According to a media release, Molinaro worked with Scenic Hudson and Regenerate America to develop the bill and introduced it with U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas, D-Oregon.
"Soil conservation practices are crucial for maintaining viable farmland and mitigating environmental degradation," the release said. "However, during Rep. Molinaro’s Farm Bill listening session, participants raised concerns about the lack of federal resources to help educate farmers about these practices and implement them."
The bill would create a program within the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program that will incentivize the creation of peer-to-peer conservation education and training networks, the release said. "These networks will help regional farmers access technical assistance and expertise on effective conservation practices without the burden of having to work through overburdened USDA staff," it said.
Molinaro said, “Soil conservation is not just essential for the long-term viability of our farmland; it's a cornerstone of our environmental stewardship. Unfortunately, we recognized there's a gap in federal support for educating and implementing these crucial practices. My bipartisan bill will cut red tape and help more farmers get the help they need to implement conservation strategies.”
