Mom accused of twins' deaths testifies at trial

COOPERSTOWN — East Worcester resident Kimberly Steeley, who is charged in connection with the 2018 deaths of her twin infants, testified at her trial Friday, March 6, at the Otsego County Courthouse.
Steeley was charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter for the June 2018 deaths of Bonde and Liam, who were born more than a month premature.
The children were less than 2 months old when they died 11 days apart, both of asphyxiation, or being deprived of oxygen. They both died after sleeping in bed with Steeley and their father, Thomas Hewitt.
If convicted, Steeley could face up to 30 years in prison — 15 years for each charge, Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl said.
In court Friday, Steeley described the prescribed medications she was on during her pregnancy, including the anti-depressant Prozac, Zofran for severe morning sickness and Suboxone, which is used to treat opioid addiction.
Suboxone contains Buprenorphine, which works partially like an opioid and is combined with the opioid blocker Naloxone to decrease dependence.
Though Steeley’s breast milk would contain traces of these medications, she said she was advised by her doctor to feed it to her children.
“My doctor told me breastfeeding would be the best way to make sure they didn’t go through any type of withdrawal, and that that’s the best thing you can do for your children,” Steeley said.
Earlier in the trial, the defense team played a video Hewitt took showing of a pregnant Steeley seemingly in an altered state. Hewitt said Steeley’s mother, Arlene Steeley, asked him to take the video to show Steeley what she looked like under the influence of drugs.
According to Steeley, that video depicted the effects of Zofran on her, which she said made her “very sleepy and pass out.” Steeley said her mother asked Hewitt to take the video so she could send it to her doctor and request a change in the medication. Steeley said she was on the medication until one month before the twins were born.
Other parts of Steeley’s testimony contradicted Hewitt’s, which he gave three days earlier. Hewitt said Kimberly and Arlene came up with the plan to tell police that the children died while they were in the crib, as opposed to in bed with them. Steeley contended that it was Hewitt who told her to lie to police about where the children were.
“He told me I had to say that because he swore on everything he was going to get pinned for it,” Steeley said. “I was trying to help him and I was still very scared of him.”
Defense Attorney Andrew Van Buren asked Steeley if she was angry at Hewitt, to which she replied she wasn’t, but that she felt betrayed. When asked if she was upset with the police involved in the investigation, she said she was not.
“They’re just doing their jobs,” she said.
Hewitt also said he found Bonde in her bassinet the morning she died, while Steeley said she fell asleep with the infant in her lap and woke up to her unresponsive. Steeley said she only let the children sleep in bed with her and Hewitt in the daytime and only while one of them was awake, while Hewitt said they never used the bassinets and had special wedges on the bed for the children.
In addition to having persistent diarrhea, Liam had concerning breathing problems, Steeley said. She got him checked by the children’s pediatrician but they didn’t treat him, she said.
Attorneys for both sides will present closing statements Monday, March 9, at the courthouse.
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikehalli@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_ShwetaK on Twitter.
