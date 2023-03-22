A Monroe man was sentenced in Delaware County Court in connection with child abuse in Andes.
Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith announced in a media release that John Olson, 60, was sentenced Monday, March 20, to eight years imprisonment and 10 years post-release supervision by Acting Delaware County Court Judge Gary A. Rosa.
According to a previous article, Olson pleaded guilty on Feb. 6, to one count of first-degree criminal sexual act, a class B violent felony, and one count of second-degree criminal sexual act, a class D violent felony. Olson was charged in Delaware and Orange counties for alleged child abuse incidents that occurred at a daycare/foster care home in the town of Warwick in Orange County and the town of Andes in Delaware County, a previous article said.
Rosa sentenced Olson to eight years in prison and 10 years of post-release supervision for his conviction of a first-degree criminal sexual act, the release said. Rosa also sentenced Olson to five years in prison and five years of post-release supervision on his conviction of a second-degree criminal sexual act. These two sentences will run concurrently, the release said.
The defendant will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison, and to submit a sample of his DNA for his inclusion in the state DNA databank, the release said.
