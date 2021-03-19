Otsego County reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 179 active cases in the county, with nine people hospitalized.
The daily positivity rate was 1.9%, down from the seven-day average of 2.3%.
The county has recorded 3,604 total cases and 54 COVID-19 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Hartwick College reported no new cases Friday. According to its website, the college has eight active cases. The 14-day average is 36 cases. The campus has recorded 156 cases since Jan. 4.
SUNY Oneonta reported 15 positive cases in students isolating off campus and four in students isolation on campus, according to the SUNY COVID-19 tracker website.
Delaware County reported 23 new cases Friday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 125 active cases, with seven people hospitalized and 310 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 1,792 cases and 45 deaths since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported 11 new cases Friday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 95 active cases in the county, with five people hospitalized and 272 under active quarantine.
There have been 2,609 confirmed cases and 64 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported seven new cases Friday. The county has recorded 1,330 cases and 13 deaths since tracking of COVID-19 began.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported 4,527 people hospitalized, with 924 in intensive care units and 587 intubated.
The statewide positivity rate was 2.97%. There were 59 COVID-19 deaths in the state Thursday.
"COVID is in decline and vaccines are accelerating," Cuomo said in a media release. "New Yorkers are beginning to look to the future and get our lives and our economy back up and running. It is important to remember that it was the dedication and grit of New Yorkers that brought us from the highest infection rate in the country to the lowest and it is with that same grit and determination that we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. We're not there yet, but we know the practices that will get us there: wash your hands, wear a mask and practice social distancing."
