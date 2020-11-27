Oneonta city schools will rely on remote learning until at least mid-January as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the region.
District Superintendent Thomas Brindley announced on the school's website Wednesday that all OCSD schools will go fully remote until Tuesday, Jan. 19, because of COVID-19.
"We will follow our remote instruction schedule during this time and return to hybrid instruction on January 19th," the message on the website said.
All New Visions students will continue to attend their program. All BOCES Career and Technical Education students will continue to attend their programs as usual, as will all full-day BOCES students.
Meal distribution will continue to take place at designated meal distribution points on Wednesdays, the message said.
Rising local COVID cases, a positive test of a staff member and large numbers of students and staff under quarantine were cited as factors in the decision.
"As always, health, safety, and educational stability and sustainability inform these difficult decisions," Brindley said in the website message. "This is a challenging situation that we all find ourselves in."
COVID cases continue to increase across the region.
Chenango County reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 between Wednesday and Friday mornings.
According to a media release, there are 76 active cases with six people hospitalized and 402 people under quarantine.
There have been 605 cases and 10 deaths recorded since the pandemic began.
Delaware County reported seven new cases Friday. There are 72 active cases, five people hospitalized and 247 under quarantine.
The county has recorded 346 cases and nine deaths since the pandemic began.
Hartwick College reported two new cases of COVID-19 Friday. According to a media release, there are five active cases on campus. There have been 73 cases detected on campus since Aug. 1.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that 219,442 COVID-19 test results were reported to the state Thursday — a new record high for the second straight day.
"All the global experts say the same thing: This virus has phases, and as the phase changes your plan should change. We're seeing an increase with the numbers across the country and within our own state," Cuomo said. "It started with the fall, and it's going to continue and probably worsen in the winter. As we go through the holidays and winter months, it's going to be more imperative than ever for New Yorkers to wear their masks, wash their hands, avoid gatherings large and small, and stay New York Tough."
