Two more Chenango County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the county's Department of Public Health.
"Sadly 2 more Chenango County residents have died of complications from COVID-19. Our thought and prayers are with their loved ones," a Tuesday morning media release said.
The county reported 12 new cases of the disease Tuesday. According to the release, there are currently 130 active cases, with eight people in hospitals and 552 under active quarantine.
There have now been 880 confirmed cases and 16 deaths in the county.
