Delaware County's COVID-19 death toll reached 76 on Wednesday, as officials reported two more residents had died from the disease.
The deaths were included in a report that also said there were 55 new cases reported over the previous two days. There were 227 active cases in the county, with 10 people hospitalized and 403 under mandatory quarantine, according to the report.
The report said 53.2% of the total population of the county is vaccinated. Seventy-six percent of the positive cases were in unvaccinated people and 24% in people who had been vaccinated. Twenty-nine percent of cases were in Pre-K-12th grade students or school employees, while less than 1% of the positive cases were in college students or employees.
