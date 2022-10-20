New York state's economy added 17,400 private sector jobs in September 2022, according to the state Department of Labor.
The unemployment rate decreased by 0.4% during the month, according to an Oct. 20 media release
According to preliminary seasonally adjusted figures released by the Department of Labor, the number of private sector jobs in New York State increased over the month by 17,400, or 0.2%, to 8,061,500 in September. The number of private sector jobs in the U.S. also increased by 0.2% during the month.
New York state's private sector jobs (not seasonally adjusted) increased by 361,400, or 4.7%, over the year in September 2022, which exceeded the 4.2% increase in the number of private sector jobs in the U.S., the release said.
New York's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 4.7% in August to 4.3% in September. From September 2021 to September 2022, the unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) fell from 5.7% to 3.9%.
From August to September 2022, the state's labor force (seasonally adjusted) decreased by 36,600. At the same time, the labor force participation rate went down from 60.5% in August 2022 to 60.3% in September 2022, the release said.
The number of private sector jobs in New York is based on a payroll survey of New York businesses conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. Monthly payroll employment estimates are preliminary and subject to revision as more complete data become available the following month, the release said. The BLS calculates the state’s unemployment rate based partly upon the results of the monthly Current Population Survey of approximately 3,100 households in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.