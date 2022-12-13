Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced that New York has received an additional $63 million in federal funding that will be used to increase the base home heating assistance eligible households will receive. With the additional funding, eligible homeowners and renters could receive up to $1,126 from the Home Energy Assistance Programs. New York has received more than $412 million in federal funding for HEAP this winter, up from $387 million last year, according to a media release from Hochul's office.
"As temperatures dip this winter, my administration is committed to making sure all New Yorkers are able to heat their homes," Hochul said in the release. "Through this federal funding, we can help more families cover their energy bills and still have the money to pay for other household needs, like food and medicine. As New Yorkers face higher energy costs, this is a critical resource for families to ensure their homes are safe and warm this winter."
HEAP, overseen by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, is federally funded. The higher benefit levels took effect on Dec. 11. Eligible households can receive one regular HEAP benefit per season with a maximum of $1,126, depending on their income, household size, how they heat their home and if the household includes a vulnerable family member. Previously, the maximum benefit had been $976.
Households that heat with oil, kerosene, or propane will now receive a base payment of $1,050, up from $675 last year; those that heat with wood, wood pellets, coal, or corn, will receive $685, up from $525 last year; and those that heat with electricity or natural gas will receive $500, up from $350 last year, the release said.
Households that received a Regular HEAP benefit before the higher amounts took effect will receive a supplemental benefit to make up the difference. Those supplemental payments are expected to be issued beginning in early 2023. As with all HEAP payments, benefits are issued directly to the household's heating vendor.
Applications for assistance are accepted at local departments of social services in person or by phone, with funding provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
