The remaining results of the March 16 village elections were available Wednesday morning.
No candidates filed to run for mayor of New Berlin, but Peter Lennon was elected with 24 write-in votes, beating village trustee Carol Riley’s 15 write-in votes. Incumbent Mayor Terry Potter, who decided not to run again, came in third with five write-in votes.
Incumbent New Berlin trustee Michelle Priola won reelection to a two-year term with 43 votes, as did her fellow incumbent, Dave Smith, with 51 votes for a one-year term. Newcomer Jamie Burchill won the second two-year seat with 49 votes and Megan Brennan, who did not file as an official candidate, won the second one-year seat with 11 write-in votes.
Cooperstown’s incumbent trustee Cynthia Falk was reelected with a combined 154 votes, and newcomer Hanna Joy Bergene was elected with a combined 156 votes.
No candidates filed for the two vacant trustee seats in the village of Richfield Springs. Lucas VanRiper and Barbara Wahl-Shypski were both elected with a majority of the write-in votes.
Phillip Brown was reelected mayor of Greene, incumbents Karen Tuttle and Jodi Najarian were reelected trustees and Justice Michael Dietrich was also reelected.
Newcomer Jack Muhlfeld, who ran unopposed, was elected mayor of Earlville with 21 votes. John Worden and Loren Schwarting, also newcomers, each won a trustee seat with 18 votes, and Tyler Campbell was elected to the third trustee seat with 17 votes. Incumbent Justice Henry R. Moore was reelected with 20 votes.
