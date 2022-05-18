More school districts in the area have reported results of the May 17 school elections, including Stamford where a recent graduate was elected to the school board.
Christopher Albano, a 2021 Stamford graduate, was elected to the board with 156 votes.
The following information was received after press time Tuesday:
Sherburne-Earlville Central School District
Budget (+.13%) $36,628,959: Yes, 272; No, 87
School board (1): Myria Allen and Gary Miller - Miller was elected to the board.
Downsville Central School
Budget (+3.75%) $11,530,721: Yes, 55; No, 10.
Proposition: establish a capital reserve fund - passed.
School board (1): Brian LaTourette - elected.
Margaretville Central School
Budget (+0%) $11,858,953: Yes, 154; No, 16
Proposition bus purchase: Yes, 145; No, 25
School board (2): Kent Brown: 153 and Andrea Cahill: 134
Stamford Central School
Budget (+.95%) $10,379,007: Yes, 155; No, 101
Proposition bus purchase: Yes, 187; No, 69
School board (2): Catherine Snyder: 192; Christopher Albano: 156; Deborah Muller: 121.
Walton Central School
Budget (+2.58%) $22,866,338: Yes, 174; No, 50
Proposition: bus leases: Yes, 170; No, 56; William B. Ogden Library budget: Yes, 154; No, 73.
School board (3): Kevin Charles: 181; Richard DuMond Jr.: 32; Alan Budine: 24.
Edmeston Central School District
Budget (+ 0.696%) $10,286,391: Yes, 175; No, 13
Propositions: 60-passenger bus: Yes, 175; No, 16; 64-passenger bus: Yes, 180; No, 11; 30-passenger bus: Yes, 179; No, 12.
School board (2 3-year terms, and 1 2-year term through June 30, 2024): Christina Staples: 169; Jeremy Robinson: 168; Timothy Johnson: 154; Danica Cannon: 52; Andrew Cole: 2; Andrea Long: 1.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District
Budget (+ 3.83%) $10,695,500: Yes, 84; No, 15
School board (4): Jeremy Pain, Christopher Ostrander, Sarah Green, Brenda Friedel all were elected to the board.
Morris Central School District
Budget (+ 5.06%) $10,164,634: Yes, 139; No, 35
School board (2): Mary Dugan, Charles Fraser, Teresa DeLaurentiis. Mary Dugan and Teresa DeLaurentiis were elected to the board.
Richfield Springs Central School District .
Budget (+2.13%): $12,903,098: Yes, 136; No, 54
School board (2): Rebecca Marzeski and Tom Shypski were elected to the school board.
