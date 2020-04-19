More than half of the people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in The Daily Star's four-county area have recovered, according the latest numbers from the counties' Departments of Health.
Delaware County announced one new case over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 54, with an additional eight cases transferred to the patients' county of residence. There are now 25 active cases, with 21 people isolating at home, and four people hospitalized. There has been four deaths reported in the county, and 25 people have recovered. There are 82 people in mandatory quarantine, with one person in precautionary quarantine, according to the county. Of the 505 tests completed, 435 tests have been negative and six tests are pending.
In Chenango County, four new cases have been reported since Friday, bringing the county total to 77. Nine people remain hospitalized, and 44 people have recovered as of Sunday. Fifty-one people remained in precautionary quarantine, with an additional 135 people in mandatory quarantine. A total of 462 tests have been completed.
Schoharie County's latest case count as of Friday was 26, in addition to the case of a nonresident who works at SUNY Cobleskill. Four people are in isolation, 21 have recovered and one person has died. Thirty-one people have been placed in isolation or quarantine by the county Department of Health, and 114 people have been released from quarantine, according to the release.
As of Otsego County's latest update on Friday, 50 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with four people hospitalized, 25 recovered and four deaths. Twenty-seven people are on mandatory quarantine, three people are in precautionary quarantine and 157 people have been released from quarantine. There have been 750 negative tests.
SUNY Oneonta received confirmation Friday that a second employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The affected employee is not at work, according to a media release from the college, and has not been in their office since April 7 and will be quarantined until April 27.
The village of Milford on Sunday reopened its village parks to walkers, joggers, dog walkers and bike riders, according to an announcement from the village. The Wilber Park entrance gate will remain closed to vehicular traffic until further notice.
