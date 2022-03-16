More village clerks released their villages' election results Wednesday, March 16.
The village of Sherburne had a big turnout as Mayor William Acee faced a challenge from Jansen Casscles. Acee defeated Casscles 250-117. Two trustee positions were on the ballot. Chris Tomaselli received 261 votes and Michael Janitz 254 votes. Total votes canvassed were 370.
In the village of Stamford, Darren Hanway received 26 votes and was re-elected as trustee.
In the village of Greene, Jessup DuMond and Pamela Shapley each received 16 votes and were re-elected to their trustee positions.
Richard Spencer was elected as the new mayor for the village of Richfield Springs, and received 109 votes. For the two trustee positions, Ruth Stewart received 84 votes and Robin Moshier received 79 votes, beating Kevin Putnam's 54 votes. James Marzeski received 23 write-in votes for village justice. .
Official results from Bainbridge, Earlville, Fleischmanns and New Berlin were still not available Wednesday.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
