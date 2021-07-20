As neighborhoods throughout the Butternut Valley continue to clean up in the wake of severe flash floods that swept the region over the weekend, the Weaver family of Morris is still searching for several missing sheep that washed away with the stormwaters.
A flock of about 40 were out to pasture Saturday evening when torrential rains blew in, according to Daniel Weaver, proprietor of Weaver’s Farm Market on East Side Road.
About 15 were rescued the night of the storm, Weaver said, when family members waded and paddled out into the creek in kayaks.
“As soon as one of the family members heard a bleat, I went down with a spotlight,” he said. “They were already all out of the pasture. Some were on higher ground, some had washed away.”
Two neighbors brought seven more home Monday, Weaver said. Another was spotted by his sister and her friend out on a Tuesday morning walk, leaving about 14 still missing.
“At this point, we know most of those are probably drowned,” Weaver said. “A decent amount of them went down the river and went over the banks, so they didn’t drown. Others got washed in the brush and couldn’t get away.”
Weaver said a neighbor reported about 6 inches of rain coming down over the weekend. Another told him the flood wreckage was worse than in 2006, when horses could be seen floating around the fairgrounds.
“The small creeks here in Morris filled up the valley so fast,” he said. “The sheep were in a pasture that was too close to the Butternut. We just didn’t expect that field to flood like that. It just came in so fast.”
The sheep are used primarily as purebred breeding stock, Weaver said. “They’re not cheap sheep.”
“This is obviously our main business, our main income,” Weaver said of the store. “But it’s not easy for our family. With the water going that fast, there’s just no way to stop it.”
Any sighting or sign of the sheep along the Butternut Creek between Morris and Gilbertsville is asked to call Weaver’s Farm Market at 607-263-2030.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.