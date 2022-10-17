Otsego County sheriff's deputies said a man from Morris was arrested, accused of committing sex crimes, including against children.
According to a media release from the Sheriff's Office, William E. Gates, 62, was charged on Oct. 14 with felony charges of first-degree sex act, first-degree sex abuse and third-degree aggravated sex abuse, as well as misdemeanor charges including three counts of forcible touching and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
The release said Gates was arrested after an investigation into reports of on-going sexual abuse occurring at his residence. Deputies said the investigation revealed that Gates had "inappropriate contact with two minors who were residing at the residence for several years." Further investigation determined Gates subjected an adult victim to multiple instances of sexual abuse by forcible compulsion, according to the release.
Deputies said a search warrant was executed at the residence, where Gates was taken into custody by investigators. He was arraigned at Otsego County Centralized Arraignment and sent to jail on $5,000 cash bail or $25,000 surety bond. The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Otsego County Child Advocacy Center and Otsego County Child Protective Services, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.