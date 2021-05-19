Morris Central School has chosen a new superintendent.
According to a media release, the school's Board of Education appointed Shannon Babbie to the position during a May 18 meeting. Babbie will succeed Matthew Sheldon, who is finishing his 12th year at Morris. Babbie will begin work on July 1.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Babbie as our new superintendent,” Wendy Moore, Morris Board of Education president, said in the release. “He brings a broad range of knowledge and expertise, and his innovative and collaborative approach to education are just what we were looking for. Our students will surely benefit from his student centered philosophy. We are very fortunate to have him join our team.”
Babbie most recently served as an elementary principal for the Camden Central School District. He taught English and social studies before moving into administrative positions at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation at Oswego County BOCES, the release said.
Originally from Brookfield in Madison County, Babbie grew up in West Edmeston and Leonardsville, the release said.
“It is an absolute joy to return home," Babbie said in the release. "I am honored to become a member of the Morris community.”
