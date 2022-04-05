The Morris Central School District will soon have a new superintendent.
The district's Board of Education appointed Jamie Maistros to the position at a meeting March 31, according to a media release from Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES. Maistros will begin work on June 1.
According to the release, Maistros began her career as an educator in 2008 as a music teacher in Norwich Central School District. More recently, she served as assistant principal in the Sherburne-Earlville Central School District high school and is currently principal at the district’s middle school.
Mary Dugan, Board of Education president, said, “The Morris Central School District's Board of Education is very pleased to welcome Mrs. Maistros as our incoming superintendent of schools. Her proven record of professional excellence, unwavering commitment to students and staff, and endless enthusiasm for education is the perfect addition to our district. Mrs. Maistros' innovative and collaborative approach to education in the 21st century will continue the Morris Central School District's tradition of excellence in education.”
Maistros said she is “honored to be joining such a strong and passionate school community.” She will begin visiting the district regularly to cultivate relationships and familiarize herself with the Morris school and community in anticipation of her start on June 1, the release said.
