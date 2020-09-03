Federal officials said a Morris woman was arrested Thursday and charged with stealing thousands of dollars from the Morris Central School District.
According to a media release, Kristina Hand, 47, as the treasurer for the school district, is alleged to have diverted and stolen at least $22,315.33 in checks made payable to the school district in 2018 and 2019 — years in which the district annually received more than $10,000 in federal funding. The school district terminated Hand’s employment in February 2020 upon discovering the theft, the release said.
Hand appeared in federal court Thursday, and was released pending further proceedings. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison, a maximum $250,000 fine, and up to three years of post-imprisonment supervised release.
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli released a statement after the arrest.
“School districts are struggling to make ends meet during these difficult times. It is disgraceful that Ms. Hand allegedly stole from the district to fund her personal shopping,” DiNapoli said. “I thank U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York Antoinette T. Bacon and the FBI for their continued partnership in rooting out public corruption.”
