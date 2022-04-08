Morris school yearbook earns national award

The 2020 Morris Central School yearbook recently received national recognition for excellence, according to English teacher and yearbook advisor Julene Waffle.
The school’s “Morrisanian” was one of 458 yearbooks selected, out of nearly 1,000 entries, for inclusion in the 2022 Jostens Look Book — an annual marketing catalogue featuring “the best-of-the-best in yearbook design and coverage,” a media release from the yearbook publisher said. The book gets sent out to 11,000 high schools to serve as inspiration for other students.
The 2020 Morris yearbook was selected for its cover, featuring five line drawings of students participating in activities. Yearbook students took photographs, and then a graphic artist at Jostens created line drawings from them, Waffle said during a phone interview Friday.
It’s the fifth time in eight years the Morris yearbook has been included. Books are judged in five categories: covers, page design, photography, storytelling and overall theme. In 2014, the Morris yearbook was selected for page design. The 2019 yearbook was recognized for design, storytelling and a photo by student Austin Ward.
There are eight students who are part of Waffle’s publication class. “The entire thing is them. All I do is proofread and guide,” and teach them to use the Jostens’ software, she said.
Waffle said her students learn a lot of real-world skills in the publication class. “If you ask any yearbook advisor, they could run an entire school curriculum on it. There's math, there's public speaking, there's art. There's graphic design, there's advertising, so there's business” skills, she said. Writing, reading, interviewing, accounting, teamwork and delegating — “these are skills that they'll take with them into their work world.”
Making a yearbook during COVID-19 had some unique challenges, such as not being allowed into the elementary wing to take photos for months. “The process of getting the things that we needed, like stories and photos, had to be reconfigured and reimagined so that we could have information to put into the book,” Waffle said. Truncated sports seasons and remote school resulted in a smaller yearbook, but the 2022 yearbook is back to the standard 140 pages.
It takes 14 months to complete each yearbook, starting with cover design the spring before publication, and ending with a spring supplement, a 16-page folio that gets pasted into the bound book. “So we'll start looking at our cover ideas soon,” for 2023, she said.
