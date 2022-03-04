Morris students raise money to help Ukraine's refugees

Students in the Morris Central School National Honor Society are raising money to help refugees fleeing Ukraine.
Junior Lincoln Waffle said the organization was inspired by Morris Central School Superintendent Matt Sheldon to do something.
"I feel it is important for our students to understand the importance of being global citizens and the struggles of the Ukrainian people," Sheldon said in an email. "Even though our students often seem to be sheltered living in such a rural area, they need to understand that world events impact all of us. I have learned over my tenure here in Morris that the students and community often demonstrate a true sense of caring and compassion for others."
Members of the honor society have made more than 200 pins out of blue and yellow ribbons to symbolize the Ukrainian flag, and will continue to make more pins throughout the week, Waffle said. The honor society will be selling the pins for $1 each at the school and at Scotty's Pizzeria & Restaurant on Main Street from March 7-11.
"We decided to do the fundraiser because we wanted to do what we can to help the Ukrainian refugees," Waffle said. "We decided to partner with Scottie's because they are a high traffic building in our area and they offered to help. Other businesses have also offered to help."
An employee at Scottie's Pizzeria & Restaurant said through a Facebook Messenger post, "We chose to help the students out by selling the pins for a couple of reasons. We truly support our school and students of our community as well as the cause behind the purpose of this sale."
Proceeds from the sales will be sent to UNICEF.
"The reason we're using this organization is because they use less than 3% of donations for administrative purposes, which means that 97% of our donations will go to Ukraine," Waffle said.
The honor society is also encouraging students to wear their pins and blue and yellow on Friday, March 11.
People who cannot get to Morris from March 7-11, but want to donate to the society's cause can make a check out to the Morris Central School NHS and send it to the school address: PO Box 40 Morris, NY 13808.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
