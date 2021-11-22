After a lengthy debate, the Oneonta Zoning Board of Appeals voted 4-0 to table the Interpretation of Municipal Officials Decision on a motocross practice track on East Street until the Dec. 27 meeting.
The track was built on Ed Thompson’s property at 615 East Street in Oneonta for his granddaughter, Addison Platt, to practice motocross racing. He has also allowed other family members and friends to ride on the track.
The noise from the track has upset some of Thompson’s neighbors, and they voiced their concerns at a town board meeting in June.
Oneonta Code Enforcement Officer Paul Neske visited the property to investigate the complaints but didn’t find that Thompson was in violation because the noise occurred after he left work for the day, the Interpretation of Municipal Officials Decision document said.
Neske said in his decision that he had the Town Constable visit the site while he was on duty after 4 p.m. to investigate the claim. Neske then visited Thompson and discussed how the property was used, the decision said. Based on that discussion, Neske issued a notice of violation of town of Oneonta Code 103-13(B)(6), which requires a special-use permit for open space recreational uses, the decision said.
According to the decision, Neske and Thompson met to discuss the violation. Neske said if the track was used for private use and not public use, a special use permit was not needed through the town planning board. The ruling said Thompson’s son-in-law called Neske to tell him the family wouldn’t apply for a special-use permit because only family members used the track. Neske sent Thompson a letter that clarified in writing who could use the track on his property for private use.
Attorney Doug Zamelis, who represents 21 of Thompson’s neighbors, said the neighbors are upset with the noise the track generates and disagree with Neske’s findings. The board is now reviewing whether Neske's decision was correct.
Both Board Chair Douglas Cannistra and Michael Stolzer talked about setting precedent during the discussion. Cannistra didn't want to hinder people's property rights, while Stolzer wanted to make sure other people's property rights were also addressed.
Cannistra said that if the board approved a resolution saying Neske was incorrect, he was concerned about what would happen the next time someone ran a noisy tractor, chainsaw or lawnmower on their property. Would they be going against the zoning law?
"I think we're opening a can of worms," Cannistra said. "Paul made the proper decision. Paul is extremely careful when he makes his decisions."
Stolzer said construction and home maintenance noise is accepted in the zoning law, but he thought there was a difference between the noise a snowmobile or 4-wheeler makes and that of a motorcycle on a practice track. He said he was there to interpret the zoning code and to see if Neske made the proper decision and had a couple of questions for the attorney.
Stolzer asked for the definition of the outdoor recreation areas and asked whether if an activity isn't listed, it means the activity isn't allowed. The code includes low-impact uses such as golf courses and horseback riding, but these were examples, Oneonta Town Attorney Robert Panasci said.
Stolzer asked about the noise ordinance; Panasci said if the nearby landowners want to, they could go to the town board with their concerns and have the noise ordinance changed.
Both Stolzer and Board Member Ken Pym said they wished the neighbors had spoken to each other and compromised before coming before the board.
Cannistra lamented: "It doesn't matter what way we go, we're going to make someone upset."
In other business:
• The town approved an area variance to Richard Mann so he could install a carport on his property. One of his side yard setbacks was within the 10-foot requirement. The zoning board almost couldn't hear the case as one certified letter wasn't returned. They allowed Mann to go to the person's house, which was around the corner from the Town Hall. The board asked the man over Facetime, with Panasci recording the exchange on his phone, if he objected to not receiving notice of the meeting. He said he did not and the board opened the public hearing with Panasci's approval.
"Facetime is unusual, but in the age of COVID-19, acceptable," he said.
• The board also set a public hearing for a use variance for 44 Oneida Street. The building was bought by the Family Resource Network in March 2020 from a family and was deemed a commercial property, Executive Director Michelle Zuk said. The building was going to be used for offices, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced employees to work from home and the building was not needed.
"No one is interested in buying this property as a commercial property," Zuk said. She said families are interested in buying the property so they are asking to town to make it a single-family residence again. The public hearing will be held at 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 27.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
