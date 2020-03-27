A Burlington Flats man involved in a two-vehicle crash in the town of Richfield on Thursday afternoon has died, according to state police.
According to a media release, a preliminary investigation revealed that 20-year-old Kyle J. Seamon was driving a motorcycle south on state Route 28 when an SUV driving north on that highway began making a left turn onto Hyder Road, directly into his path.
Troopers and emergency personnel performed life saving measures on Seamon but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Bassett Medical Center.
Members of the New York State Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Collision Reconstruction Unit and an Otsego County coroner responded to the scene. Troopers were also assisted by members of the Richfield Springs Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services, Schuyler Lake Fire Department, West Winfield Ambulance and the state Department of Transportation.
Troop C Public Information Officer Aga Dembinska said the incident is still under investigation for criminal charges.
