A Delhi man was arrested after a two-month investigation into ongoing complaints of a vehicle doing doughnuts in a town of Hamden agricultural field, according to Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.
Austin J.P. Moxham, 18, was arrested after is his vehicle was identified from a surveillance camera and was stopped in the town of Hamden on Monday, March 30, deputies said in a media release. He was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, failure to display a front license plate and unlawful possession of marijuana. Moxham was also charged with felony third degree criminal mischief as a result of causing in excess of $1,000 damage to field.
Moxham was issued tickets to appear in Hamden Town Court to answer the charges.
Deputies are continuing their investigation, according to a media release, and anticipate additional arrests may be made.
