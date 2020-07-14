A Norwich man and his dog are dead after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night.
Gary B. VanDusen, 77, was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle driven west on state Route 12 in the town of Norwich by Tony L. Williamson, 45, of Bainbridge, according to a media release from New York State Police.
Troopers said VanDusen was walking his dog in an unlit area of the road when he was struck. He was transported to Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton for an autopsy, according to the release.
The Chenango County Medical Examiner and sheriff’s deputies also responded to the scene.
Williamson is being cooperative in the investigation, which is ongoing, according to the release.
