The public is invited to browse items donated by SUNY Oneonta’s annual Move-Out Donation and Reuse collection during a "free sale" from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 24, at the Otsego ReUse Center at 23 Duane Street, off of River Street in Oneonta.
According to a media release, at the end of the semester, gently-used items and non-perishable food items are collected from students on campus before being donated to the ReUse Center.
“Move Out is a great opportunity for SUNY Oneonta to support the community while practicing the college’s core values of sustainability and service," SUNY Oneonta Sustainability Coordinator Rachel Kornhauser said in the release. "Opportunities to reduce, reuse and recycle are encouraged throughout the entire campus experience."
Kornhauser said the event is one of many sustainability events throughout the semester, including cardboard and styrofoam recycling during student move-in, single-stream recycling and TerraCycle collections, clothing donation drives and regular store hours held at the student-run Red Closet Thrift Shop.
“Since we opened the Otsego ReUse Center in 2017, SUNY Oneonta has been a great partner, and we are thrilled to continue the SUNY Move-Out Day sale each year," said Faith Tiemann, chief marketing officer of The Arc Otsego. “Allowing local nonprofits and residents to access these donations for free is a great way to engage with our community. Keeping items with more life in them out of the waste stream is our main goal at the ReUse Center, and this event is a perfect fit for our mission.”
The college’s Office of Sustainability coordinates the Move-Out Donation and Reuse Event, along with Residential Life and the custodial staff to divert usable materials from landfills and give back to the community, the release said. All items donated through SUNY Move-Out and under the tent are free to the public.
Nonprofit organizations interested in learning more about how they can receive donated items should contact Kornhauser at 607-436-3312 or Rachel.Kornhauser@oneonta.edu
