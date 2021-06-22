Oneonta town supervisor candidate Randal Mowers cruised to victory in Tuesday's Republican primary, winning 83% of the votes, according to unofficial results posted on Otsego County's website.
Mowers received 160 votes, while challenger Teresa DeSantis received 32. Mowers is seeking to replace retiring Town Supervisor Robert Wood, a Democrat.
Results from other races were not available by press time Tuesday night. Read Thursday's Daily Star for more results.
