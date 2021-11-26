Six Delaware County fire departments battled a fire in a barn on Southworth Road in Trout Creek on Wednesday night, Nov. 24.
According to Trout Creek Fire Chief Josh LaTourette the barn, which was storing family heirlooms and other items, was fully engulfed when the fire department arrived on the scene about 5:30 p.m. He said the fire took 6½ hours to put out and the department was on the scene for eight hours.
The building was on the end of a very long driveway but there were enough tankers on the scene that allowed for a continuous stream of water on the fire, LaTourette said.
"The six departments came together and worked together, like we had worked with each other all the time," LaTourette said. "The call went very smoothly."
The six departments on the scene were Trout Creek, Masonville, Sidney Center, Walton, Deposit and Franklin, he said. Sidney was on standby for Masonville, Deposit had an engine on standby in Trout Creek, Franklin had an engine on standby in Sidney Center and Delhi was on standby in Walton, he said. Walton EMS was also at the scene of the fire.
There were 50 personnel on the scene and there were no injuries to firefighters, he said. Assistant Chief Daryl McClenon said the fire department would like to thank the departments and Delaware County Emergency Services, county coordinators, NYSEG, the Trout Creek Ladies Auxiliary and the town of Tompkins Highway Department for their assistance. The highway department sanded the road after the water on it froze LaTourette said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, LaTourette said.
