ALBANY — Groups representing county leaders, mayors and town officials all pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to restore tens of millions of dollars in state aid now being withheld by the Cuomo administration.
At issue is what local leaders say is a vital spigot of state support, a funding stream officially billed as Aid and Incentives for Municipalities (AIM).
Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed that a portion of those payment be withheld from local governments after state and local revenues declined dramatically following the partial economic shutdown last March.
The state initially withheld New York 20% of the AIM payments when it did not get the level of federal relief the governor hoped for in the initial stimulus measure passed in Washington, with Cuomo arguing at the time that Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., should have advocated more aggressively for his home state.
But what has been a bleak experience for cities, villages and towns would worsen under the governor's proposed state budget, said Binghamton Mayor Richard David, president of the New York Conference of Mayors.
The aid payments would be paid for through a "state intercept" of the local share of sales taxes, he said.
"In a warped version of intergovernmental relations, our municipalities are actually paying for their own state aid," David said.
That theme was echoed by the director of the New York State Association of Counties, Stephen Acquario, who said the state is taking the local share of sales tax collections and shifting them to fill its own budget holes and pay for state programs.
The counties are reeling from a combined $1 billion loss in revenue, including $160 million in cuts to state reimbursement, Acquario noted. The loss represents about 18% of the statewide property tax levy, which he pegged at $5.5 billion.
"Looking past the current crisis, this trend of the state shifting costs to local taxpayers and confiscating local revenues is disturbing and unsustainable," Acquario said.
"When you make the pot of money available from sales tax smaller, it means there is less sales tax money to share through agreements and makes it likely that counties will stop sharing sales tax altogether," Geist said.
The municipal leaders also registered concerns with elements of the legislation that would allow recreational marijuana to be taxed and sold commercially.
Acquario recommended that a provision allowing county governments to opt of the pot program be shelved. The opt-out choice, however, should be kept at the town, village and city levels of government, he suggested.
Geist agreed there should be a local avenue for opting out of marijuana. He added that towns and cities will face new zoning and regulatory issues as a result of the legislation, recommending they get a cut of the revenue generated by cannabis sales.
"It's only fair," he said.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.