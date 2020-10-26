Murderer faces 22 years to life in prison

COOPERSTOWN — Nicolas Meridy received a sentence of 22 years to life in prison Monday, Oct. 26, at the Otsego County Courthouse, for the 2019 murder of Worcester resident Kenneth Robinson.
Meridy, 33, of Oneonta, had been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted robbery and third-degree arson, but pleaded to the murder charge at a hearing in August. As part of a plea bargain, he waived his right to appeal.
Judge John Lambert called Meridy a thief with no care if his victims get hurt. He called Meridy "a career criminal who saw opportunity in a bunch of teens," including Robinson's son, Dylan, leading them to commit robbery, murder, arson and an attempted cover-up.
Lambert said Meridy had been dishonest during the process, trying to pin the heist and Robinson's death on Dylan Robinson. He said Meridy showed no concern for the two young children in the house at the time of Kenneth Robinson's death and said Meridy lied about being the one who freed the children.
Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl read a victim's statement from Robinson's mother. She said the two children were scared for their lives, especially knowing some members of the group wanted to leave the children in the house as they set it on fire. They continue to worry about being harmed, she said.
Muehl said the Robinson family has expressed satisfaction with the sentence.
Meridy waived his right to make a statement Monday, but his defense attorney, Andrew Puritz of Oneonta, said his client did not intend for anyone to die and he was ready to pay his debt to society.
Meridy, then 32, Dylan Robinson, then 15, and Oneonta resident Alexander Borggreen, then 16, were all charged with the four counts in the Oct. 10, 2019, death of Kenneth Robinson, in an apparent attempt to steal $5,000 in cash and marijuana. Anais Soto, then 15, was charged with arson.
Two other suspects, Alexis Lottermann of Walton and Tatiana Febo of Downsville, then 16 and 17, are being tried as juveniles in family court.
Investigators said Meridy and the others were after $5,000 in cash and marijuana when they entered the Kenneth Robinson's home. Robinson was found dead in the threshold of the home when emergency personnel responded to reports of a fire on Oct. 10, 2019.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
