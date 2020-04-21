N.Y. Guard troops deliver meals to Chenango seniors

NORWICH — Members of the New York Army National Guard began a two-week assignment in Chenango County on Tuesday, assisting the Chenango County Area Agency on Aging in delivering meals to seniors throughout the county amid the coronavirus pandemic.
About a dozen Guardsmen were deployed at the request of the Chenango County Bureau of Fire and Emergency Management, according to Michael Beckwith, deputy fire coordinator.
“This thing is lasting longer than we anticipated,” Beckwith said of the virus outbreak.
Brian Wessels, director of the Chenango County Area Agency on Aging, said the meal delivery program, which typically serves 500 residents aged 60 and older, has taken on at least 50 new clients since states of emergency were declared at the federal, state and county levels in mid-March.
“The requests continue to come in,” Wessels said. “People want to be able to stay home, and some are required to stay there right now because of quarantine. We’re doing our best to coordinate to feed folks and keep them safe.”
In an effort to minimize contact with residents, the agency is delivering a two-week supply of hot and frozen meals, which are prepared and packaged at the Chenango County Public Safety Facility, Wessels said.
The meals are typically distributed throughout the county on a weekly basis, Wessels explained; delivered first to pick-up locations by First Student, a transportation company contracted with Chenango County Public Transit, and then distributed door-to-door by volunteers using their personal vehicles.
“We sort of sidelined the volunteers, who are getting tired and many of whom are vulnerable themselves,” Wessels said.
Instead, the Guardsmen will deliver cases of food door-to-door, wearing masks and gloves and following social distancing protocols, he said.
“This has taken the stress off of our volunteers,” said Jackie Lisk, nutrition services coordinator. “I’ve been worried for a month about keeping them and the drivers safe.”
“Our main goal is to keep our clients safe and fed,” she said.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
