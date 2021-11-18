According to preliminary figures released Thursday by the state Department of Labor, the number of private sector jobs in New York increased over the month by 41,300, or 0.5%, to 7,588,600 in October 2021. Similarly, the number of private sector jobs in the U.S. increased by 0.5% in October 2021.
New York's private sector jobs (not seasonally adjusted) increased by 293,400, or 4.0%, over the year in October 2021, according to a media release. By comparison, the number of private sector jobs in the U.S. increased by 4.5% over the year.
New York's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 7.1% to 6.9% in October 2021.
The number of private sector jobs in New York State is based on a payroll survey of 18,000 New York businesses conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, the release said.
Monthly payroll employment estimates are preliminary and subject to revision as more complete data become available the following month. The BLS calculates New York state’s unemployment rate based partly upon the results of the monthly Current Population Survey of approximately 3,100 households in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.