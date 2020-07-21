N.Y. travel isolation list grows to 31 states

ALBANY — Travelers to New York from a list of 31 states must go into self-quarantine for 14 days to help stop the spread of the virus across the nation, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.
The list of travel-advisory states issued by New York has more than tripled in recent weeks as several regions of the country deal with a surge in infections from the novel coronavirus.
Cuomo, on a conference call with reporters, also said the state will allow college sports programs to participate in intercollegiate games this fall but without spectators.
"The game can be televised but no fans," Cuomo said. Whether or not the ban on fans will continue when basketball season begins is expected to hinge on the rate of the infection spread at that time.
The college with the highest profile sports program in the upstate region, Syracuse University, said through its athletic director, John Wildhack, that it is poised to "move forward appropriately under the guidance of the state."
"The health and safety of our student athletes, our fans, our campus community and the broader Central New York community is our chief priority," Wildhack said in a statement.
Cuomo, meanwhile, chided the Trump administration for not imposing a national mandate requiring everyone to wear masks to curb the spread of the virus.
"I am still repulsed by the federal government's failure to do a mask order," Cuomo said.
Meanwhile, the State Liquor Authority has suspended the liquor licenses of 27 establishments across the state for violating the state's pandemic rules, including one Long Island strip club where dancers allegedly shared the same pole for performances. In all, the state has brought charges against 410 licensed establishments.
"Bars are congregations of people milling about," Cuomo said, "and that is exactly what we're trying to avoid."
While Cuomo said he wants to strip restaurants of liquor licenses for three violations, the director of the Empire State Restaurant & Tavern Association called for a "one strike and you're out" mandate.
"Large gatherings at or near bars need to end," said Scott Wexler, the association's leader. "Bad actors need to be shut down immediately if they don't comply with the rules." He also noted the "vast majority" of licensed establishments have complied with state rules, saying keeping them open is "vitally important to the state."
Wexler cited video footage showing large congregations of people drinking outside bars.
Cuomo suggested businesses that have been complying with the rules could end up dealing with a setback on reopening because of the establishments flaunting the mandates.
"The bad operators will end up making it worse for themselves and for the good operators," Cuomo said.
The governor has elevated his national profile in recent weeks through appearances on such television programs as "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," and using his state web page to sell a poster depicting the New York response to the pandemic as a success story.
One day earlier, he traveled to Georgia where he was the center of attention at a media event where he presented gowns, masks, hand saniter and other equipment. Cuomo also vowed to help set up test sites to assist low-income people who may have been exposed to the virus, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
New York has had 408,181 coronavirus infections since the pandemic reached the state 16 weeks ago. The state has had more than 25,000 COVID-19 fatalities, but only two new deaths were reported Tuesday, the lowest number in more than four months.
The state's criteria to determine if a travel quarantine should be imposed is based on a threshold of a state having a 10% or higher confirmed positive rate on testing results over a 7-day period. But it could also be imposed on states with positive test results of at least 10 persons per 100,000 population over a 7-day rolling average.
Cuomo contended the best strategy for curbing the spread is through "forging community."
While infections have increased in Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory where Cuomo has forged strong ties with politicians there, the island wasn't included in New York's latest quarantine list. The governor signaled he plans to review whether to include territories in the travel mandate.
Cuomo has acquired extraordinary powers to manage the pandemic response without going through the Legislature. He has mandated that people flying into New York airports from states on the quarantine list to complete paperwork indicating their plans for self-isolation for their first 14 days in the state. Cuomo has said it is impractical to require motorists to fill out the forms when they enter New York.
Cuomo has decided that those considered "essential" workers do not have to comply with the quarantine rule. He noted he was not required to quarantine after going to Georgia because he is among those deemed essential.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
New York travel quarantine list
* As of Tuesday, July 21.
Alabama
Alaska
Arkansas
Arizona
California
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Indiana
Iowa
Idaho
Kansas
Louisiana
Maryland
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
North Carolina
North Dakota
New Mexico
Nevada
Ohio
Oklahoma
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Virginia
Washington
Wisconsin
* Minnesota had been included in the quarantine list, but was dropped after its infection rate slowed. Delaware was removed last week for the same reason, but was put back on the list Tuesday after its infection rate rebounded.
