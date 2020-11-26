New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that 217,721 COVID-19 test results were reported to New York state Wednesday — a new record high.
"We know what's going on with the numbers because we're seen the movie in New York, we've seen the movie across the country, Cuomo said in a media release. "The positivity goes up, more people get sick, more people go into the hospital, more people go into the ICU, more people get intubated, and the death number goes up.
"Relative to the rest of the country, New York State is still doing phenomenally well and that's thanks to the good actions of New Yorkers," Cuomo said.
Cuomo also outlined a winter plan that will include three elements — adding more factors to the micro-clusters; the testing of the schools to keep them open at a rate that's sustainable; and a vaccine distribution plan.
He urged people to keep up social distancing protocols. "The spread is going to be from pre-symptomatic people who don't even know they have the virus. It's not that they're going to be malicious. It's going to be accidental and involuntary. So what appears safe is no longer safe in this crazy world," he said.
Locally, only Delaware County reported cases on Thursday, reporting four new cases and reporting 11 on Wednesday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there are 56 active cases in the county, with four people hospitalized and 230 under quarantine. There have been 339 cases and nine deaths recorded in the county since the pandemic began.
Otsego County reported 123 new cases Wednesday. According to a media release, there are 113 active cases in the county with six people hospitalized. There have been 1,249 and eight deaths since tracking began.
Chenango County reported five new COVID cases Wednesday.
According to a media release from the county's Department of Public Health, there were 72 active Cases Wednesday, with five people hospitalized and 410 under quarantine.
There had been 583 total confirmed cases, with 505 recoveries and 10 deaths since the pandemic began.
In response to growing COVID numbers, Community Bank N.A., has temporarily closed all branch lobbies and will conduct in-person business only through its drive-thru facilities. The change began Wednesday, Nov. 25, according to an email distributed to bank customers. Lobbies at branch locations will be available by appointment only.
The bank urged customers to use digital tools and phone banking options.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.