In preparation for upcoming spring storms, the National Weather Service is looking for people interested in learning how to report severe weather.
Weather spotters learn to report such weather conditions as snow, hail, wind, tornadoes and flooding, according to the National Weather Service's website.
Among other offerings in other counties, a flood class will take place at SUNY Oneonta's Alumni Hall on April 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. and there will be a basic “sky warning” class in Norwich on April 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the second floor of 31 E. Main St. #1.
People can attend any class they want regardless of where they live, Warning Coordination Meteorologist Dave Nicosia said.
Spotters make weather warnings more accurate by increasing the ground truth, or information provided by direct observation, Nicosia said.
In the tornado class, people will learn what cloud patterns look like when a tornado touches down, how to identify tornado damage, how to estimate wind speed and the difference between a tornado and straight-line winds, he said.
For the flood class, rain gauges and weather spotting methods for floods will be discussed. The classes will emphasize safety methods, he said.
"We don't ask people to go out into flooded areas," Nicosia said. "We don't want people to get themselves in harm's way."
The classes will be in lecture form and are open to anyone ages 13 and older, Nicosia said. Those younger than 18 interested in taking the class must be accompanied by an adult. Anyone younger than 13 who's interested can call Nicosia at 607-770-9531, extension 223.
“Spotters can help us determine how bad flooding is and if there’s a tornado on the ground and how bad that is,” Nicosia said. “They can gauge how severe a storm and flood are.”
View all upcoming classes and sign up at www.weather.gov/bgm/outreachSKYWARNtraining.
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikehalli@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_ShwetaK on Twitter.
