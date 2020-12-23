Navy's new USS Cooperstown is almost ready for service

The Navy ship USS Cooperstown completed its last major milestone this month and is ready for delivery to the U.S. Navy fleet, according to a media report.
The ship, a Littoral Combat Ship 23, completed acceptance trials on Lake Michigan in December. In the trials, the Navy takes the ship on a “test drive” and checks its capabilities to ensure the ship is ready for delivery.
Trials included a full-power run, maneuverability testing, and surface and air detect-to-engage demonstrations of the ship’s combat system. Major systems and features were demonstrated, including aviation support, small boat launch handling and recovery, and machinery control and automation.
The Lockheed Martin-led team building the ship will complete final preparations to deliver the ship in early 2021.
Now that trials are complete, the ship will undergo final outfitting and fine-tuning before delivery.
“LCS 23, like other Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ships, delivers unique flexibility and capability to the U.S. Navy,” said Joe DePietro, Lockheed Martin vice president and general manager, small combatants and ship systems, in the media release. “Freedom-variant LCS are inherently capable, and they offer 40% reconfigurable hull space to evolve to future U.S. Navy missions. During acceptance trials, LCS 23 proved its maneuverability, automation and core combat capability.”
According to the media release, the Freedom-variant LCS is:
• Flexible — 40% of the hull is easily reconfigurable, able to integrate Longbow Hellfire Missiles, 30 mm guns and manned and unmanned vehicles.
• Lethal — LCS is standard equipped with Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM) and a Mark 110 gun, capable of firing 220 rounds per minute.
• Powerful — LCS has gas turbines, diesel engines and water jets that together generate 114,000 horsepower making LCS capable of speeds in excess of 40 knots.
• Automated — LCS has the most efficient staffing of any combat ship.
“I would like to commend the entire Freedom Team on the successful acceptance trials of LCS 23,” said Jan Allman, CEO of Fincantieri Marinette Marine, in the media release. “I’m continuously proud of the dedication and perseverance shown by the entire team to provide our customer, the U.S. Navy, with the most agile, capable warship.”
The project was announced in 2015, during a special World War II presentation at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum’s Induction Weekend Awards Presentation at Doubleday Field.
Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh traveled to Wisconsin in 2018 for the ship’s keel-laying ceremony.
