How a child’s role in the community changes from fifth grade to middle school will be the topic of a new festival at Neahwa Park on Saturday, June 11.
Children in fifth grade and their parents are invited to Social Studies in the Park, a Fifth-Grade Transition Community Picnic at the large pavilion from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. to listen to local leaders, play games and enjoy food. Saturday’s theme is “We the People: My Role in my community.”
The coordinator of the event, Ari Tobi-Aiyemo, said expectations for children change when they become middle school students and she wanted children to learn from adults what will be expected from them in middle school, so she set up a fun day with lectures and activities.
Guest speakers will give five-minute talks Saturday about different aspects of the law and civic engagement.
The speakers and the name of their talks are as follows: New York Supreme Court Judge Brian. D. Burns: The law of “We the people”; Elizabeth Bloom and Joseph Gunter: My choices and responsibility as I transit to middle school; Oneonta Police Department Detective Amanda Catapano: My role in Keeping my community safe; Tobi-Aiyemo: The law, my rights and my responsibilities in my community; and Asford Howard: The beauty of culture and diversity.
“Once they listen to a talk, they can go have fun and then come back and listen to another talk,” she said.
Children will be able to play basketball, soccer, football and volleyball. There will be a class on how to play cricket and children can play board games from Japan, complete an African puzzle and more, she said.
Tobi-Aiyemo said after her daughter made some poor choices this year, she told her daughter, she was going to get a seminar instead of a birthday bash for her birthday. She then thought about holding a seminar for fifth graders and their role in society after she realized other fifth graders were having similar issues like her daughter.
“I don’t want to blame it all on COVID,” she said. “I bet some of it is hormones.”
She said many children feel entitled, “including my own child. I plan on nipping it in the bud. I want them to be prepared for middle school.”
“I’m originally from Africa and the community raises children,” Tobi-Aiyemo said.
She said she has been told that doesn’t happen in America, but she disagreed and said the community also raises children in America, whether it is by teachers at school, soccer coaches or parents of friends.
Children who memorize the preamble to the U.S. Constitution and recite it Saturday are eligible to win gift certificates to area businesses, she said.
Tobi-Aiyemo is the owner of A.T. Socio-Judicial Consulting, LLC, and decided to host the seminar back in January.
Parents are asked to register for the program by calling Tobi at 518-430-8411, or emailing her at info@atsjconsulting.com. Parents can also contact her with questions, concerns or special needs or dietary requests.
