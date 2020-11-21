An Otego firefighter and fire auxiliary member assisted their neighbor and her family during a kitchen fire Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Barbara and Joe Stanton said they were sitting in their living room Wednesday around noon when their next-door neighbor pounded on their door and yelled that her house was on fire.
Joe called 911 while Barbara accompanied her neighbor back to her house, where a grease fire on the stove had fallen onto the floor, she said.
Barbara said her husband used the garden hose to put out the fire while she helped the woman and her 6-year-old daughter out of the house, carrying the barefoot child next door.
The girl’s mother appeared to be in shock and “had a hard time sitting still for the paramedics,” Barbara said.
The woman was transported by AMR to Bassett Hospital and then transferred to the Clark Burn Center at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, where she is being treated for third- and fourth-degree burns to her face, neck, chest, legs and feet, Barbara said. Doctors estimated Friday that her recovery may take up to two months.
The girl was uninjured and is staying with her grandparents in Walton.
Unatego Central School District Superintendent Dave Richards said school officials will follow up with the family this week to ensure their needs are met.
“The school community always pulls together in times like this,” he said.
