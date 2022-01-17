The Davenport community has rallied around a family of six that lost its house to a fire Jan. 12.
"There are no words to describe the generosity, the love and care and prayers that have been sent our way," said Troy Rider, who has taken in her displaced relatives.
The East Meredith Fire Department was called to the structure fire around noon Jan. 12. East Meredith Fire Chief David Briggs said there was extensive smoke and flames coming from the front of the house, and said the fire started from a woodstove.
Briggs quickly called for mutual aid from Davenport and Pindars Corners and requested tankers from Meridale, Schenevus-Maryland, Franklin and Stamford. The Franklin and Oneonta FAST teams also responded. The Delhi Fire Department had a crew on standby in the East Meredith Firehouse. Firefighters were able to fill up their tankers using water from a creek. The emergency service departments of Delaware and Otsego counties also responded to the scene.
Rider said she wanted to thank the fire departments who responded to the house fire and she was overwhelmed, but not surprised, at what the Davenport and East Meredith Fire departments did after the fire.
"Davenport is a very good community," Rider said. "We come together to help each other."
After the fire was extinguished, the Davenport and East Meredith Fire Departments posted a plea on their Facebook pages for donations of clothes for the family, then opened their doors to accept donations. Briggs said by the time the department returned to the firehouse at about 4 p.m. Wednesday, he had received 37 text messages from people asking how they could help the family displaced by the fire, and some donations had already been dropped off at the firehouse.
Briggs said Friday that he has been delivering donations dropped off at the East Meredith Firehouse directly to the family or to the Davenport Firehouse. Briggs said he also wanted to thank local employers who allowed firefighters out of work to respond to the blaze.
"If they were not allowed to leave work, the response would have been different," Briggs said. "Some employers let two or three employees leave work. It adds up. Those two or three people would have had to come from some other department."
Both fire departments' Facebook pages announced Friday clothing donations were no longer needed. Saturday, the Davenport Fire Department switched the donations needed to house hold items and said the doors to the fire stations will be unlocked from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Rider said her daughter and family are staying at her house until they can figure out what to do. She said the house was insured, but not enough to cover the costs to rebuild, so any monetary donations are helpful.
As of Monday, a GoFundMe page titled "Help the Guernsey-Ryder Family" (gofundme.com/f/help-the-Guernsey-Ryder-family) had surpassed its goal of raising $15,000 and had raised $18,757. Another GoFundMe page, titled "Farming family of 6 lost all in house fire," (gofundme.com/f/farming-family-of-6-lost-all-in-house-fire) had raised $4,805 of its $15,000 goal.
"The response up until now has been overwhelmingly amazing," Rider said.
