Assemblyman Brian Maher, R-Walden was sworn into office on December 31, 2022, at the Most Precious Blood School in Walden, with the oath being administered by Orange County Clerk Kelly Eskew, according to a media release from Maher’s office. He was sworn in again in Albany at the state Capitol on Jan. 3 by Supreme Court Justice James E. Walsh.
The district stretches from the town of Brookfield in Madison County to the town of Chester in Orange County. It includes the towns of Edmeston, Pittsfield, Morris, Laurens and Otego in Otsego County and the towns of Franklin, Hamden and Andes in Delaware County, as well as parts of other counties.
“I look forward to working with my Assembly colleagues and the people of the 101st Assembly District, so we can together approach the most challenging problems of our day,” Maher said in the release. New Yorkers need improved opportunities by fixing our economy, retaining our state’s youth and addressing the crime and addiction that is harming our neighbors and communities.
“People desire a new approach to their government, one that is filled with optimism and built on genuine relationships working together to make New York a better place to call home,” he said.
Maher has been named ranking minority member of the Committee on Social Services. He also has been assigned to the Assembly committees on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse; Children and Families’ Consumer Affairs and Protection; Economic Development, Job Creation, Commerce and Industry; and Mental Health.
Before being elected to the Assembly, Maher served as supervisor for the town of Montgomery and was first elected as mayor of the village of Walden at the age of 23, the release said. He also worked in former Sen. Bill Larkin’s office. “Inspired by the late senator, the assemblyman joined the U.S. Navy Reserves in 2018 and has been passionately involved with veterans’ issues, having co-founded the Hudson Valley Honor Flight and Big Apple Honor Flight chapters,” the release said..
Maher, who is part Puerto Rican, “is part of the freshman class that has made the Assembly Republican Conference the most diverse ever,” the release said, including Assemblyman Lester Chang from Brooklyn, who is the first Asian-American Republican to join the conference.
