New Bassett CEO begins work

Dr. Tommy Ibrahim began his tenure as president and CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network Monday, July 13.
Ibrahim succeeds Dr. William F. Streck, who served as president and CEO from 1984 through 2014, then returned on an interim basis in 2018.
According to a media release, Ibrahim served as executive vice president and chief physician executive for Integris Health, the largest not-for-profit health care system in Oklahoma before assuming leadership of the Bassett network. He began his career in medicine as a hospitalist before transitioning to administration.
“My experience as a physician has translated into a relentless pursuit of strategies to problem solve and implement systems and processes that are focused on our patients,” Ibrahim said in the release. “I believe that patients should come first in everything that we do, and that is the underlying reason for my decision to pursue health care leadership and the position of CEO for the Bassett network. I believe this is where I am best able to make the most impact on patients, creating health and well-being across large geographic areas and regions.”
Over the next several months, Ibrahim will visit staff and facilities throughout the Bassett network as part of a "listening and learning tour" he began in June. His goal is to understand as much as possible about the health care system, its strengths, the challenges ahead, and the "unique role Bassett plays in the communities served by the network," the release said.
“Our people are, without question, our single most important asset,” Ibrahim said. “Bassett has a rich history and without the workforce we have, we would not be able to fulfill our patient care mission. I look forward to engaging with the network’s collective caregiver community to drive this organization forward and evolve as needed to assure we are always available to the individuals and families living in the nine-county region Bassett serves.”
Ibrahim received his Doctor of Medicine degree and his Bachelor of Medical Science degree in England and completed his internal medicine residency at Greater Baltimore Medical Center, an academic affiliate of Johns Hopkins, in Baltimore. He holds a Master of Science degree in health administration from Seton Hall University.
He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Fellow in Hospital Medicine and received the Certified Physician Executive accreditation from the American Association of Physician Leadership.
