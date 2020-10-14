NEW BERLIN — About a dozen town residents who turned out to a public hearing Tuesday, Oct. 13, were unanimous in their opposition to the idea of abolishing the town police department.
If the police department is eliminated, the town of New Berlin would be covered by New York State Police and the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office, the latter of which maintains a substation in the Village of New Berlin Offices.
New Berlin Town Supervisor Robert Starr said the proposal to abolish the police department was motivated by budgetary concerns.
“It’s not that the police department is doing a bad job; it’s not that the police department is doing an excellent job,” he said. “We’re having shortfalls because of the coronavirus pandemic. The state had to spend money to get through the virus.”
Starr said municipalities across the state were told to expect a decrease in state aid of at least 20% as a direct result of the pandemic.
“It looks like we’re going to be looking at the possibility of a $40,000 deficit in the consuming year of 2021,” Starr said. “Also, we don’t know where this is going beyond 2021.”
Starr emphasized that town officials are committed to remaining below the 1.56% tax cap.
“We’ve always stayed under the tax cap, and our budget this coming year will stay under the tax cap,” he said. “But that assumes that we will get our funding from the state of New York; otherwise we’re in a shortfall.”
Abolishing the police department would allow its $181,5000 budget to be reallocated elsewhere, Starr said, namely toward the town’s highway department.
“That will go a long way to keeping the roads repaired and buying a truck, at least one,” Starr said. “It’s not that we want to do it, but we have to keep looking forward to the future.”
Starr noted the savings realized by eliminating the police department would be annual.
“We can keep (the police department) going, but there’s going to come a time in the future where we’re going to have to make this type of decision again,” Starr said.
New Berlin resident Claude Chase, who works for the town ambulance service, praised the police department for its collaboration with other local first responders.
“These guys have been the eyes and ears of the fire department and the ambulance service ever since I’ve been here,” he said. “They totally help us anytime we need it.”
“If all hell breaks loose, what are we going to do? We’ve got no coverage,” Chase continued. “Are we supposed to take the law into our own hands? The government says if somebody breaks into your house, you can’t plug them. The kids running the streets at night — there’s kids running wild at night — nobody’s doing nothing.”
“What about when times get rough and people start stealing?” said a state employee who refused to identify himself. “Things right now are pretty rough for everybody, and I think the worst time to get rid of anybody walking the streets and taking care of your family, your homes and your businesses is during a rough time.”
“I do not want to see the department gone,” said town resident April Christian. “I have a small child. We have a family. I don’t want to wait for a sheriff. I want to know that if something’s happening, I have a better chance of somebody being there for me. I want the local streets safer for kids that are walking around.”
“Yes, the sheriff or state police, depending on what they’re doing, might not get here as quickly as our local PD, if they’re working, but more and more, we’re relying on our state police and sheriff’s department for our coverage,” Starr said.
“We feel that you’re not getting your money’s worth with the police department, and it’s not because we haven’t tried,” said Town Council Member Wendy Rifanburg, noting the town’s difficulties in hiring and maintaining part-time police officers in recent years. “We’re worried about the future and that you’re not getting what you guys pay for. It’s because we can’t get police officers to come work for us.”
“It’s not because we’re not paying enough — we just raised the part-time salary to $21,” Rifanburg continued. “We are not defunding the police. We have always put money into our police department. We know how important our police are. We back our police 100%. But we are not giving you what you guys deserve, I feel, because we cannot get workers.”
New York Town Law stipulates that abolishing a town police department must be subject to a permissive referendum, meaning that a petition requesting the matter to go to referendum must be filed within 30 days of the town board passing a resolution.
A petition in New Berlin would not be valid unless it garners the signatures of at least 25 registered voters, according to Town Clerk Deborah Barker.
“This is a very important decision,” said Town Council Member John Parks. “We’re trying to eliminate a department. I think this department is important enough that us five here should not make that decision for the whole town.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
