A New Berlin man was arrested Friday and charged with arson in a case more than a year old.
According to a media release from Chenango County Sheriff Ernest Cutting, Kenneth R. Fink, 35, was arrested subject to a warrant issued by the Chenango County Court after he was indicted by a grand jury. He was charged with third-degree arson, a class C felony.
According to the release, an investigation began on March 1, 2020, when the Chenango County 911 Center received a call about a structure fire at 4322 State Route 80 in Columbus. Firefighters found a fire in the basement of the residence. Fire Investigators determined the fire to be suspicious and requested assistance from the Sheriff's Office.
After the yearlong investigation, the release said, detectives from the Sheriff's Office and investigators from the county's Bureau of Fire Investigators met with the Chenango County district attorney and provided evidence to determine the cause of the fire. It is alleged that Fink set fire to his residence.
