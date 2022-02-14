Brian T. Whipple, 42, of New Berlin, pleaded guilty Monday, Feb. 14, to receipt and possession of child pornography, according to a media release from the Northern District of the U.S. Attorney's Office.
According to the offer of proof filed by the government and admitted to by Whipple during his change of plea hearing, he used peer-to-peer file sharing programs from 2009 through 2020 to knowingly receive child pornography images and videos. When Whipple was arrested in June 2020, he had more than 5,000 child pornography images and videos on DVDs, a thumb drive, and his cellphone, according to the release.
At sentencing, scheduled for June 14, Whipple faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of five years and a maximum term of 20 years for the receipt offense. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment for each of the three counts of possession of child pornography to which he pleaded guilty. In addition to imprisonment, Whipple can be fined up to $250,000 per count, will be required to pay restitution to the victims of his child pornography receipt and possession offenses, and will be required to serve a term of supervised release after imprisonment of between five years and life. Whipple also will have to register as sex offender upon his release. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the statutes the defendant violated, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, and other factors.
This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations in cooperation with the New York State Police and the Chenango County District Attorney’s Office. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Gadarian as part of Project Safe Childhood.
Launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice, Project Safe Childhood is led by United States Attorney’s offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section. Project Safe Childhood "marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims," according to the release.
The plea was announced by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Buffalo Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations Matthew Scarpino, and New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.