New Berlin to look into eliminating town police department

The town of New Berlin will hold a public hearing at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 to discuss proposed changes to town operations to alleviate its budgetary setbacks amid the coronavirus pandemic, including abolishing the police department.
The town is anticipating cuts of up to 20% in state funding for highway and road maintenance, as well as at least a 20% drop in sales tax revenue, according to New Berlin Town Supervisor Robert Starr.
“We’re not looking at a budget shortfall right now, but we could be in a very serious shortfall next year,” he said. “Could we survive one year? Yes, but what happens after that?”
Starr said eliminating the police department is “one of several options” to be discussed at the meeting.
“It depends on the people of the town wanting it or not,” he said. “We have to be open-minded in all ways.”
Under New York state law, the matter of abolishing the police department would go up for a permissive referendum to allow New Berlin taxpayers to decide.
The town spends approximately $181,000 on its police department each year, Starr said. “That’s substantial funding that could go in a different direction.”
Between one full-time officer and two part-time officers, the New Berlin Police Department provides about 80 hours a week of police coverage, according to Starr.
If the department were to be eliminated, the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police would take over the jurisdiction, Starr said.
The sheriff’s office has operated a substation in the village for about 20 years, according to Chenango County Sheriff Ernie Cutting Jr., and a deputy is stationed at Unadilla Valley Central School District as a school resource officer.
“We’ve had a presence there for a long, long time,” he said.
Deputies already handle the majority of police calls in New Berlin, according to Cutting, so “we’re not going to do anything differently than we have been.”
Starr, a retired state trooper, said he is confident in a quick response time from the Norwich barracks.
“I’m not into closing the department. We’re trying every other alternative short of ‘something’s got to give,’” Starr said. “After 25 years in state police, I’m law enforcement up to my eyebrows, but it's realistic to say that if we don’t have the coverage, why are we paying that much?”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
