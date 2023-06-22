The Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego Board of Cooperative Educational Services has selected Donald Shepardson as its new district superintendent and chief executive officer and expects to formally appoint him to the position at its July 6 board meeting, according to a media release.
The board anticipates that Shepardson will assume his new position on Oct. 1, pending final contract negotiations.
“In reviewing all the candidates, the board looked for a new leader who would continue to advance the exceptional work of this BOCES in providing quality programs and services to our component districts,” Herkimer BOCES Board President Holly Pullis saidP. “We believe Mr. Shepardson is the right person to do that, and we appreciated the collaborative approach that he will bring to the role.”
Shepardson is currently the superintendent of the West Canada Valley Central School District.
